2024 Notre Dame Football Schedule

Only three true road games for Notre Dame football in 2024

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads his team onto the field during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads his team onto the field during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame football enters the 2024 season with high hopes and expectations.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a 10-3 season that had the high of routing a previously unbeaten USC team but the lows or a last-second heart breaking loss to Ohio State and getting run out of the building in the second half at Louisville.

Many look at Notre Dame's schedule for 2024 and think it is a reason that the Fighting Irish will be playing in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

See it below and judge for yourself.

Notre Dame 2024 Football Schedule

Aug. 31 - at Texas A&M
Sept. 7 - vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 14 - at Purdue
Sept. 21 - vs. Miami OH
Sept. 28 - vs. Louisville
Oct. 5 - Bye Week
Oct. 12 - vs. Stanford
Oct. 19 - at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Oct. 26 - vs. Navy (MetLife Stadium)
Nov. 2 - Bye Week
Nov. 9 - vs. Florida State
Nov. 16 - vs. Virginia
Nov. 23 - vs. Army (Yankee Stadium)
Nov. 30 - at USC

