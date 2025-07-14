2026 Recruit Ian Premer Explains Why He Committed to Notre Dame
One of the most surprising moves of the offseason came when Ian Premer announced his commitment to Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame last month.
Premer is ranked No. 43 overall in 247 Sports' Class of 2026 rankings, as well as the No. 3 tight end nationally and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Kansas.
The standout from Great Bend High School (KS) elaborated on his decision in a recent interview with Irish Sports Daily, giving insight into why the Irish were the clear choice for his future.
"Football-wise, obviously great history there," Premer said about Notre Dame. "Then, with a national championship run last year, I feel like they're in a great spot and I think the '26 class as a whole shows you that that's the overall thought across a lot of different athletes, that it's the place to be right now."
However, something that really won him over was Coach Freeman's leadership qualities.
"I think the culture there with Coach Freeman and the staff he has is pretty unique. ... If he walks into any room, they all know who's leading the meetings, who's in charge," Premer added. "People know him and respect him."
Premer also cited offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock as a major factor in his recruitment. It is clear that the relationships he built with the staff made the difference.
At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Premer is one of the most complete tight ends in the 2026 class.
He finished his junior season with 30 receptions, 541 yards, and eight touchdowns before ultimately committing to Notre Dame over Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, and Iowa State.
Premer became the fourth-highest-ranked player in the Irish’s 2026 class and the second tight end alongside Preston Fryzel.
His recent comments only reaffirm that Notre Dame landed someone who could turn into a future star in South Bend.