Penn State Star Abdul Carter's Status for Orange Bowl vs. Notre Dame: Gameday Update
Will Penn State star defender Abdul Carter be able to go for the Orange Bowl?
That question has been asked seemingly hundreds of time this week and as we approach kickoff this evening, we have word that is a true game-time decision.
NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus joined the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and spoke about Carter, who his agency helps with his NIL deals. Rosenhaus confirmed that it is a shoulder injury for Carter and that it will truly come down to gametime until a decision is made. Take a watch and listen below.
So time will again tell whether or not Carter is able to play in tonight's national semi-final.
Beyond that, I wonder with Carter the same thing I wonder with Jeremiyah Love. Although we already know Love is going to play, how impactful will he be able to be for Notre Dame as he'll be wearing a brace on his knee after getting roughed up against Georgia?
I ask the same for Carter, who I assume will do everything he can to get on the field tonight. If its this close of a call this late, how close to 100% will he even be and how will it impact what he's able to do when he's on the football field?
Notre Dame vs. Penn State Betting Information:
The latest Notre Dame vs. Penn State betting odds for the Orange Bowl, courtesy of FanDuel.
Point spread: Notre Dame -1.5
Total: 45.5
Money lines: Notre Dame -115, Penn State -104