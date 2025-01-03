Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Initial Betting Odds for Orange Bowl Released
Notre Dame earned its biggest win in over 30 years when it defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday. Next up for the Fighting Irish is a date with old rival Penn State in the Orange Bowl on January 9.
The winner of that game will meet the winner of the Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl in the national championship game on January 20.
Notre Dame vs. Penn State Betting Information
The following Orange Bowl odds were released by FanDuel just after Notre Dame defeated Georgia.
Pointspread: Notre Dame -1.5
Total: 46.5
Moneylines: Notre Dame -120, Penn State +100
National Championship Betting Odds
FanDuel has updated the odds for the team to win the national championship following the Sugar Bowl. They go as follows with Ohio State being the significant favorite according to the outlet.
Ohio State: +110
Notre Dame: +340
Texas: +410
Penn State: +450