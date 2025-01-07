Abdul Carter's Status for Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Will Star Defender Play?
Notre Dame and Penn State are just two days away from playing in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the national championship game. As the countdown for that meeting between blue bloods continues, the lookout for whether one of college football's biggest stars is on.
Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is as good as there is in all of college football at his craft, but suffered an arm/shoulder injury in the Nittany Lions victory over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Carter did not return to the 31-14 Nittany Lions victory, not that his team needed him to finish off the Broncos.
James Franklin on Abdul Carter's Injury Status
Penn State head coach James Franklin met the media before the Nittany Lions flew south for Miami, and made it seem that it wasn't a matter of "if" Carter would be able to play in the Orange Bowl.
“It’s going to come down to how he feels and how much practice he’s able to get during the week,” Franklin told reporters.
“At this point, I don’t think there’s anything stopping him from playing, but it’s going to come down to, how is he able to play?
“We’ll see. But his mentality is great. He’s excited about this week. But it’s too early to say at this stage.”
Abdul Carter's Penn State Stats for 2024
Carter has been among the nation's very top defenders all season long and has the numbers to support the claim,
The edge rusher has made 63 tackles for the Nittany Lions this year, 11 sacks, forced two fumbles, and defended three passes. Him being able to go at full tilt would bring as big of individual challenge to Notre Dame's offensive line and to quarterback Riley Leonard as each has seen to date.
Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Latest Orange Bowl Betting Odds
Latest Sugar Bowl betting odds courtesy of FanDuel:
Point spread: Notre Dame -2.5
Total: 45.5
MoneyLine: Notre Dame -137, Penn State +114