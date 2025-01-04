Notre Dame Tight End Lost for the Rest of College Football Playoffs
Notre Dame football has had a tough battle with injuries as a team during the 2024 season and that again popped up during the Fighting Irish victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl this week.
Tight end Cooper Flanagan left the game early and did not return. On Saturday, head coach Marcus Freeman met the media and announced that Flanagan suffered a foot injury and will be done for the year.
According to a report from Irish Illustrated, the foot injury could impact Flanagan's availability for the 2025 season.
Flanagan's numbers don't jump off the page as he recorded four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown this season, but was averaging over 21 snaps per game previous to the Sugar Bowl.
That means the tight end work load for Notre Dame will be relied upon more in the form of Mitchell Evans and Eli Raridon.
Notre Dame is preparing to take on Penn State in the Orange Bowl on January 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game that can be seen on ESPN.