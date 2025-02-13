NFL Combine Snub: The Notre Dame Player Who Missed Out
Following a fantastic season that saw Notre Dame go 14-2 and earn a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, it's no surprise that the Fighting Irish are sending a bunch of talent to Indianapolis for the annual NFL combine.
Eight Notre Dame players from this past season received invitations: QB Riley Leonard, WR Beaux Collins, TE Mitchell Evans, DT Howard Cross III, DE Rylie Mills, LB Jack Kiser, CB Benjamin Morrison, and S Xavier Watts.
Those names alone speak to the production that Notre Dame loses for the 2025 season, but it's one that wasn't included on the invitation list that suprised me.
Notre Dame Nickelback Jordan Clark Not Invited to NFL Combine
Earlier this off-season I was surprised to see Notre Dame nickelback Jordan Clark not get an invitation to the annual Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Alabama.
He instead went and played in the East-West Shrine Game but when the NFL Combine invitations went out, Clark didn't get one.
Clark was fantastic playing the nickelback position in Notre Dame's secondary in 2024. His stat line doesn't jump off the sheet at you (36 tackles, 5 passes defended, 1 interception), but his importance to the Fighting Irish defensive success can't be overstated.
Sure, Xavier Watts and Leonard Moore drew more attention for their high feats in 2024, but Clark was nothing short of fantastic in his role, helping to allow Notre Dame to play as much man-to-man coverage as it did.
Just how good was Clark? Pro Football Focus graded his efforts in 2024 well enough that he was rated the 75th best player in all of college football this past season.
I'll save the pretending to be a scout act for others, but if Clark isn't on an NFL roster and playing special teams, if not contributing a bit on defense in September, I'll be very surprised.