Always Irish After Dark: Notre Dame Fans Zoning In On Huge Texas A&M Matchup
You never know what you'll get on a Saturday night
I love hosting the Always Irish After Dark show late on Saturday nights.
I'm never quite sure who will call in and what they will have on their mind. It's genuinely an excellent sampling of Irish fandom hearing from folks of all ages and various parts of the world.
On this particular evening, Irish fans were feeling fairly confident in their squad and their upcoming matchup with the Aggies. Much of this confidence stems from the trust Notre Dame nation has in their defense.
This will be Al Golden's third year running this unit and there's reason to believe it will be his most well-rounded and effective group yet.
Notre Dame fans are ready to experience the "Denbrock Difference"
Notre Dame's defense has been the backbone of the program for some time now, confidence in that unit isn't surprising.
What I find more intriguing is how many callers felt strongly that the new-look Irish offense under Mike Denbrock will be highly effective early on in the season, including against the Aggies.
A radio show is a living, breathing entity in a way. You can feel emotions and sentiments with the audience and I can't escape the feeling of excitement that is starting to build.
The season is only a few short weeks away and Notre Dame fans can't wait to see what 2024 has in store for them.
Notre Dame Football Offense: Mike Denbrock Can Deliver What's Been Missing
Notre Dame Football: Al Golden Gives Jeremiyah Love Hall of Fame Comparison
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.