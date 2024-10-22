AP Poll Voter Forgets To Include Notre Dame In Top 25
Notre Dame was nowhere to be found on one AP voter's ranking submission
Notre Dame held steady in this week's AP poll, checking in at number 12. AP votes logged are a matter of public record. Everyone can see exactly where every eligible voter places each team each week.
With this in mind, immediate questions were asked of ABC11 in Raleigh's Kate Rogerson when she did not include Notre Dame in her top 25 ballot despite the Irish being 6-1 and coming off an impressive 31-13 beatdown of Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Was Kate trying to highlight how little she thinks of Notre Dame? Nah. She claims that she inserted her ballot incorrectly which caused this error.
We've all been there.
While this is a perfectly believable reason for the mishap, it's fair to ask. Did Kate simply forget about Notre Dame altogether?
Notre Dame is out of sight, out of mind to many people due to independence
While it certainly seems like this was an innocent procedural mistake by Kate, it does lend to a bigger picture concept about Notre Dame and its standing in the sport of college football.
Sometimes it feels like the Irish exist on an island all alone by being independent. And this comes with positives and negatives.
Many fans and media around the country are so consumed and wrapped up in conference races and matchups, the independent Irish fall between the cracks and are out of sight out of mind for many weeks of the season.
How can Notre Dame try to avoid this issue moving forward? Be a legitimate title contender that nobody can forget about.
