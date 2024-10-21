Notre Dame vs. Navy: Early Weather Report for Game Day Conditions
The stakes of this game are bigger than in most years
Notre Dame is preparing to make the trip out to East Rutherford, NJ to face familiar foe Navy this week in a game that has more intrigue this year than most given that Navy is undefeated and the Irish are jockeying for College Football Playoff position with their one loss record.
Rarely is it the case that not one but both teams involved in this game have national aspirations, but that is the dynamic this week. This game always has a unique feel to it with the pageantry and respect that comes with facing a military academy, both teams having solid years will only intensify that vibe.
Is there a possibility of moisture affecting this ballgame?
In a week that appears to be full of sunshine leading into Saturday, there may be some early morning rain in play on gameday. The current forecast calls for a high of 66 degrees with around 10 MPH winds and around a 40% chance of morning rain.
It'll be interesting to see if indeed rain does become a part of this game narrative and if it does, to see which, if any side it directly benefits. This is a must-win game for Notre Dame to keep its CFP hopes alive. The same could be said for Navy. Something has to give.