Notre Dame Fans Should Embrace The Chaos Of The 2024 Season
2024 season has not gone how anyone had planned for Notre Dame
Notre Dame's 2024 season has not gone as anyone had thought it would. Nobody could've predicted the Irish would beat Texas A&M, drop a game to Northern Illinois at home, lose over a dozen key contributors to injury while at the same time building a 5-game winning streak barreling towards a back-door CFP appearance. This is a lot to process all at once and what comes next is just as convoluted.
If I told you that of the remaining 5 opponents Notre Dame faces, two of them would be ranked, you'd naturally suspect that those teams would be Florida State and USC. But you'd be wrong. Florida State is currently a 1-6 football team, one of the worst in America and USC has lost three games in a row and is sitting at 4-3 and near the bottom of the expanded B10 conference with Purdue and UCLA.
While these brand-name legacy programs struggle stay afloat the rest of the way, Navy and Army are both undefeated and are having their best seasons since WWII. There's always intrigue when the Irish match up with the academies, now there will also be CFP implications for all involved. What a wild world we live in.
College football chaos not just limited to Notre Dame
Looking around the country, you will realize that the chaos isn't just limited to the Irish. Especially since the expansion of the B10 and SEC along with the elimination of divisions in each conference, it is hard to find "dominant football teams". There truly does seem to be more parity in the sport than ever before. Each week's slate of games feels like anyone can beat anyone. It's been wild to watch.
For as much chaos as there has been early on this season, there's sure to be more to come as teams wrap up the regular season and jockey for position in the expanded 12-team CFP field. This season is unlike any other the sport has ever seen, let's all enjoy the ride!
