Notre Dame Wrecks Tech in Atlanta: The Irish Are Rolling
Notre Dame is trending up at the right time
In what has been circled as a "trap game" for about a year, Notre Dame traveled down to Atlanta and beat Georgia Tech in all three phases of the game to earn yet another huge, gotta-have it victory. Notre Dame's defense shut down the Jackets after an early touchdown drive until garbage time while the offense continued to show signs of growth en route to the 31-13 victory.
As if this weren't impressive enough, the Irish also made a handful of big special teams plays with the highlights being 2 trick plays, one that involved old Irish signal caller Tyler Buchner running with a fake hold for a first down.
5 game winning streak building confidence & momentum
While it hasn't always looked clean or sharp, Notre Dame is on a 5 game-winning streak with 5 games left. All of these are games the Irish will be favored in and are more than capable of winning handily even with the large amount of injuries the team is dealing with.
Right now Notre Dame's defense continues to play winning football in each contest and the Irish offense seems to be gaining some momentum and rhythm as well. This is the best-case scenario as the Irish enter the back portion of the schedule with CFP entry on the line.
