Atlanta Falcons Draft Notre Dame DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Former Notre Dame defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, with the No. 183 overall pick.

Ogundeji is the epitome of being a developmental player. Notre Dame flipped him from Western Michigan, and we didn’t see much of him his first two seasons. Ogundeji emerged as a key rotation player in 2018 and 2019, and he had some big moments that included a Cotton Bowl sack of Trevor Lawrence and a dominant 4.5 sack stretch in the final three games of the 2019 campaign.

The 6-4, 269-pound edge player led the Irish with seven sacks in 2020, but he also graded out as a strong run defender for Notre Dame. Ogundeji has truly elite, special length, measuring in with 35 1/2” arms, and he used them effectively to set the edge in the run game throughout his career. Ogundeji showed improvement in the pass game last fall, but he must continue enhancing his pass rushing repertoire moving forward.

Ogundeji is still a developing player and there’s more room for him to make a professional jump than you see with most players. He’s a power end in the NFL, but he could also slide inside and be an interior pass rusher in certain situations.

