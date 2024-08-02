Betting on Notre Dame Win Total: Over or Under 10.5 Wins in 2024?
How many games will Notre Dame win this season? Which way should you go if you care about the over and under totals?
How would the Irish do in the league if they were in this year? We try to answer this in the latest Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI Noon Question.
Notre Dame over/under on 10.5 wins: UNDER
Rich Cirminiello
@RichCirminiello
I like this Fighting Irish team, and I love the defense, but Riley Leonard and the offense have something to prove
And so does Marcus Freeman.
The head coach has won eight and nine regular season games in his first two seasons, respectively. I’m not convinced this team is markedly better than the last two.
Sure, the schedule is softer which is one of the reasons this number is set so high. But Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, and USC will be improved… and away from home.
Plus, Louisville won last year’s meeting and Florida State remains very talented.Notre Dame bookends losses to the Aggies and the Trojans around a long winning streak to finish 10-2.
Notre Dame Over/Under: It only takes two
Pete Fiutak
@PeteFiutak
This has almost nothing to do with Notre Dame.
In general, I'm ALWAYS for the Under on 10.5. And why? All it takes is two losses.
Now, I do like the Over for Georgia and Ohio State at 10.5 each, but that's becuse those two are freakishly good. Notre Dame is fantastic, too, but it doesn't take all that much for a Power Four-level program to drop two games.
At Texas A&M, Flroida State, at USC. Those are the three most dangerous games, but Louisville will be tough, going to Georgia Tech is a concern, and heaven forbid QB Riley Leonard gets hurt.
Does that mean Notre Dame won't win 11 or 12 regular season games? Hardly. Under on the 10.5 is the safer play.
Notre Dame heart over head says ...
Nick Shepkowski
@NickShepkowski
Heart says over because who is on this schedule that Notre Dame doesn’t appear at worst just as good as?
The problem with that thinking is that Marcus Freeman has figured out what Brian Kelly mastered at Notre Dame: how to beat every single team you’re supposed to, even if it’s not pretty.
Marcus Freeman has lost multiple of those both years. Until that changes the smart money is on the under.
