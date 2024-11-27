Bettors Are Starting to Believe in Notre Dame’s Championship Hopes
Notre Dame's nine-game winning streak has Irish stock on the rise
Notre Dame has gone from a CFP afterthought in week two to now having the fifth-best odds of winning a title according to BETMGM. Notre Dame sits behind Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, and Texas filling out the top five betting favorites.
The run the Irish are on is truly impressive.
Since the Northern Illinois loss, Notre Dame has outscored opponents 392-99 during its nine game win streak. This team is playing with confidence and is peaking at the perfect time. That being said, let us remember Notre Dame still has a game to play and win before any of this comes into play.
A very simple argument in favor of Notre Dame having a real title shot
2024 feels like a year that doesn't feature a clearly dominant team that appears to be head and shoulders better than every other team in the mix.
Whether this be due to the no sit-out transfer portal rules or NIL, talent seems to be much more spread out around the country than in years past. Multiple teams have looked like the "best" team for parts of this year, but all appear beatable on the right day.
Any team in the CFP that gets hot and peaks at the right time, like Notre Dame has lately, has just as good of a chance as any team to make a deep run in the tournament. The Irish have the second-best scoring defense in America allowing just over 11 PPG. With that kind of defense to rely on, the Irish are a dangerous post-season team.
Just one hurdle stands between Notre Dame and a chance to claim its next national championship. A date with the USC Trojans. Will the Irish collect their 10th win in a row and assure themselves a chance of winning it all? America can't wait to find out.
