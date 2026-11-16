Notre Dame wasted no time dismantling Boston College on Saturday, jumping out to a 31-0 first-half lead and ultimately winning 41-7.



The win moves Notre Dame to 9-1 with just two regular-season games remaining, and the man who coached against the Fighting Irish couldn't help but praise what he saw up close following Saturday's contest in South Bend.

Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Praises CJ Carr

Bill O'Brien is a football lifer, having played collegiately at Brown before getting into coaching in 1993.



Since then, he made stops at Georgia Tech, Duke, and Maryland before getting on as an assistant with the New England Patriots in 2007 - the year the Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season.



O'Brien worked with Tom Brady and knows more than a thing or two about quarterback play at the next level, as he spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Houston Texans as well. That's why when he speaks highly of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, it's not just some talking head throwing praise.

"He will be a great player at the next level," said O'Brien.



That comment came after Carr completed 20 of 28 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns versus the Eagles.



I don't get how, but Carr's Heisman Trophy odds took a big hit following Saturday's game, as Darian Mensah beat up on Duke, a week after being outplayed by Carr.



O'Brien's praise for Notre Dame only started with the quarterback, though.

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While praising Carr, O'Brien went on to give the Notre Dame team about as big a compliment as one can possibly give.



"He (Carr) has great players around him," O'Brien said. "A stable of running backs, he has a first-round draft pick on the offensive line, and (Jordan) Faison is unbelievable."



He then went into more detail about just how good Notre Dame's offense is up front.

"I think the offensive line, in my opinion, is the best offensive line in the country. The left tackle is a first-round pick. The right tackle is probably a first-round pick. The three inside guys will play in the NFL. All five of those guys are NFL players."



He then ended with a thought that plenty of those around college football think of this Notre Dame team, too.



"I think Notre Dame has a real shot to win the whole thing."

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

O'Brien spent a handful of years coaching under Bill Belichick, and this felt like one of those Belichick responses that goes very thoughtfully in-depth.



While I've thought for a while now that Carr and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock operate this offense a ton like those Brady teams operated in New England, O'Brien's comments about the offensive line were what especially stuck out.

It's worth remembering in all of this, even with all that praise, that the projected best offensive lineman of the bunch has barely played at Notre Dame. Charles Jagusah, who was the highest rated recruit and first picked to start when Joe Alt declared for the NFL draft ahead of the 2023 Sun Bowl, has been sidelined by a slew of injuries.



The tackles he's talking about are Will Black, who only began starting this season, and Guerby Lambert, who spent last season playing right guard.

While it could be a main reason Notre Dame plays for a national championship later this season, it's not crazy to think that if things fall right, that it could be an even better group next year.