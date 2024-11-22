Irish Breakdown

Brian Kelly Faces Social Media Backlash After LSU Loses Top QB Recruit Bryce Underwood to Michigan

A brutal stretch gets even worse for LSU and Brian Kelly

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly yells to a side judge during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly yells to a side judge during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the LSU Tigers 42-28. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
A quick check-in of Notre Dame's all-time winningest football coach shows that things aren't going well.

Brian Kelly and LSU have struggled this season, sitting just 6-4 after dropping three-straight games, including a 27-16 decision at Florida this past weekend.

LSU is out of the College Football Playoff hunt for the third time in Kelly's three seasons on the Bayou and on Thursday night received more bad news for the future.

Bryce Underwood, the nation's top-rated quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, had been committed to LSU since the first days of 2024. However, on Thursday the Belleville, Mich. product announced he was flipping his commitment to the homestate Michigan Wolverines.

The commitment flip by Underwood leaves Kelly and LSU to pick up the pieces. LSU still has a very highly ranked class overall but anytime you lose a quarterback like Underwood, the hit is obvious.

As you could probably guess, social media let Kelly and LSU have it after the news was made public Thursday night. Some of the best reactions are below.

Nick Shepkowski
