Buccaneers Draft Notre Dame Star Benjamin Morrison—and Social Media Goes Wild

Morrison injured his hip in early October but still shows legit star potential at the next level

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
It took a bit longer than many expected and any Notre Dame fan had hoped but with the 53rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected star Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

Morrison was projected to be a first round pick by most outlets before injuring his hip in early-October this past season and missing the remainder of the year. Despite not working out at the NFL combine and only performing in his own workout in front of scouts earlier this week, Morrison still had his name called in the second round.

Social media was excited right after Morrison got the call. Here are some of the best responses to the news.

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

