Buccaneers Draft Notre Dame Star Benjamin Morrison—and Social Media Goes Wild
Morrison injured his hip in early October but still shows legit star potential at the next level
In this story:
It took a bit longer than many expected and any Notre Dame fan had hoped but with the 53rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected star Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison.
Morrison was projected to be a first round pick by most outlets before injuring his hip in early-October this past season and missing the remainder of the year. Despite not working out at the NFL combine and only performing in his own workout in front of scouts earlier this week, Morrison still had his name called in the second round.
Social media was excited right after Morrison got the call. Here are some of the best responses to the news.
