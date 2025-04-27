Carolina Panthers Landed a Great Value Pick in Mitchell Evans
In a draft class full of tight ends taken in the first two days of the NFL Draft --six to be exact -- Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans might have had to wait a little longer than expected to hear his name called, but that all changed on Saturday when the Carolina Panthers took the senior in the fifth round, 113th overall.
The former high school quarterback moved to tight end as soon as he got to South Bend, and he saw his role increase each year. Evans backed up current Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer in his first two years before earning the starting nod as a junior.
In seven games as a junior, the Ohio native hauled in 29 passes for 422 yards and one touchdown, including a career-best seven catches for 75 yards against Ohio State.
Evans followed a strong junior campaign with another solid campaign this past season. In 16 games as a senior, he finished with a team-high 43 receptions for 421 yards and three touchdowns and was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey award, given to the nation's best tight end.
Evans didn't necessarily have the senior year people expected, but remember, he was still recovering from a season-ending knee injury he sustained midway through his junior season.
As a senior he blossomed down the stretch, and followed that with a strong combine leading into the draft. Among all tight ends, he tied for the quickest 10-yard split.
He slid a bit could potentially be a key go-to guy for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, but for now, expect Evans to make the team and be used as a second-or-third string tight end who gets a lot of snaps on special teams.
It's a good situation, he has the upside to be a steady target, and helping the cause, he has a solid mentor to learn from in former Fighting Irish teammate and current Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble.
Again, there's no sure things when it comes to fifh round picks, but Evans will get every opportunity to fit. Value-wise, the Panthers might have gotten a steal.