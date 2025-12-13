Panthers vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Bet on Panthers on Road)
A new team could sit atop the NFC South by the end of Week 15. The Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints as 2.5-point road favorites on Sunday with a chance to improve to 8-6 on the year and move past the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they’ve already lost to the Saints once this season.
Carolina will enter this matchup fresh following a bye week and knocked off a Los Angeles Rams team that many considered to be one of the most well rounded teams in football in Week 13. The Panthers have picked off five passes in their previous two contests and could capitalize on rookie quarterback Tyler Shough’s inexperience. He’s thrown an interception in four of his five career starts.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Panthers vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Panthers: -2.5 (-115)
- Saints: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Panthers: -142
- Saints: +120
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Carolina hasn’t covered in back-to-back games since Week 7. The UNDER has hit in five of New Orleans’ six home games.
Panthers vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
The Saints shocked the world by beating the Buccaneers in their last game, but quarterback play remains a problem.
Shough still hasn’t thrown a touchdown at home, but has given up two picks at the Caesars Superdome. That’s less than ideal when both of the Saints’ top running backs are questionable with injuries.
Byryce Young has thrown for three touchdowns in two of his previous three games and Carolina has a consistent rushing attack with Rico Dowdle and Chubba Hubbard. The Panthers can win and give themselves a chance to climb to first in their division.
Final Score Prediction: Panthers 23, Saints 14
