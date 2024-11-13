CFP Ranking Reaction: Notre Dame and Emerging Trends in the Latest Playoff Poll
The Power two conferences dominate the rankings, Notre Dame squarely in the mix
In the second release of the CFP rankings of 2024, there are four SEC teams and four Big Ten teams in the top twelve seed spots. These two conferences are generally looked at as the two most powerful in the sport and their bracket domination thus far justifies that perception.
As for Independent Notre Dame, they sit eighth in the ranking and should it win it out combined with some mixed outcomes from teams ahead of the Irish, could be in line for a home game in late December. Happy Holidays indeed.
Who's getting a raw deal and who's getting a free ride?
I don't feel that there's too much debate about the teams that are in the field other than arguments that SMU is being disrespected at 14. Most debate seems to be more on the seeding of teams that are in the field and the rationale or lack there of behind it.
I believe there are arguments to be made that Penn State is being overvalued in the fourth spot with a loss to Ohio State and its best win being over Illinois. As for Indiana, yes the Hoosiers are undefeated, but they have no marquee win to hang their hat on so they land behind some one-loss teams, but still ahead off BYU. This feels reasonable to me.
The Committee is penalizing losses heavily
So far, this committee is more than willing to penalize teams with late season losses. Miami's brutal first loss has dropped from inside the top four down to the nine spot. As for Georgia who just picked up a second loss? They have moved all the way from round one bye territory down to number twelve. This heavy-handedness is something to monitor moving forward.
I realize that each week the latest bracket is released fans and media members like to debate the potential matchups that present themselves. While this is undoubtedly a fun exercise, there's still going to be tons of movement in this field before all is said and done. We are entering new territory folks, let's sit back and soak it all in.
