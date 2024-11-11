CFP Committee's Toughest Decisions Yet: How Will The Rankings Affect Notre Dame?
After multiple close calls, Miami finally caught the loss they deserved
After multiple close calls against unranked opponents in a weak ACC conference, Miami finally got the loss they've been begging for as Georgia Tech downed the Hurricanes 28-23 Saturday afternoon. This means that the previously fourth-ranked Hurricanes now have a loss against a three-loss Georgia Tech team Notre Dame beat 31-13 and no ranked wins.
It'll be fascinating to see how far the CFP committee drops the Hurricanes for this misstep. A bad loss is one thing, but having no big wins to balance out the ledger is another thing altogether. This was a major catastrophe for Miami. There's no justification for the Hurricanes to land above the Irish when the next CFP rankings are released.
Georgia is one of the most talented rosters in the country, but has two losses
Nobody will deny that Georgia has one of the most talented, if not the most talented roster in the country when it comes to raw athleticism and depth. It's also true that Georgia plays in a very competitive conference that everyone respects. That being said, the Bulldogs now have two losses.
This is where the CFP committee's task becomes truly challenging. How will this group fairly compare Georgia, a very talented committee favorite, and their two losses to other teams with one or no losses, but who have played lesser competition throughout the year? This will be one of the biggest revelations of the second round of CFP rankings.
