Notre Dame Senior Day vs VIrginia: Early Weather Report and Game Day Forecast
Senior Day is always special at Notre Dame
"Senior Day" is not a uniquely Notre Dame occurrence. Every college program takes a moment to honor its outgoing players before the final regular season home game of the year begins - hopefully there's a College Football Playoff game in South Bend in mid-December.
Along with being a huge deal for the national college football landscape, it's the big day for the seniors.
Notre Dame is not an easy place to get into and to get through academically. Marcus Freeman is correct when he talks about players "choosing hard" by opting to head to South Bend. It's a mental, physical, and emotional grind for these players and they, and their families deserve the moment of recognition on the field.
It could be a comfortable November day in South Bend
By Midwestern mid-November standards, Saturday could be a balmy day. Perfect for a hug with your mom on the field before the game.
The current forecast calls for temperatures in the low to mid-50s under partial cloud cover and winds under 10mph.
This will be Notre Dame fans' last chance this season to soak in the ambiance of Notre Dame Stadium, in the regular season, and it looks like the weather will be very friendly to the locals.
The only thing left to do is beat Virginia and extend the winning streak to eight games.
