Championship Game Predictions: Georgia Bulldogs vs TCU Horned Frogs

Seeing the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) back in the title game isn't a surprise, but their opponent being the TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) was not expected when the season started. It should make for a very entertaining championship game.

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

When: 7:30 PM ET - Monday - January 9

TV: ESPN

Line: Georgia -12.5

IB has broken down the game and now it is time for our predictions.

Bryan Driskell, Publisher

Prediction: Georgia 41, TCU 24

TCU has been such a great story this season, and I continue to be impressed by how well that team is coached and how hard they play. The Horned Frogs have left everything out on the field this season, and that is partly why I don't think they'll have enough to pull off this championship game upset. TCU has had to battle week after week, and after being able to get some much-needed rest leading into the playoff matchup against Michigan, the Horned Frogs once again had to battle for sixty minutes to pull off that upset.

Georgia has had plenty of battles this season, but the Bulldogs have much better depth, and it's a much better defensive football team. Those two factors, to me, will end up being the keys for Georgia. Even though Georgia hasn't been its normal dominant running self, its rush defense is still outstanding. With Kendre Miller hobbled and questionable it will be much harder for TCU to run the ball and maintain balance.

Opponents that can hit the deep ball have given Georgia problems, and I think TCU can hit some bombs, like they did against Michigan. Whether or not they can do that consistently enough to win this game, or to make enough plays in space to win this game, remains to be seen, especially if the run game struggles.

QB Max Duggan will need to be sharper than he was against Michigan, and if he can, and if the line can give him time, I think TCU could make this much closer than my prediction. But Georgia's depth, Georgia's front seven, Georgia's balance on offense and Georgia's experience in these games is why I have the Bulldogs pulling away in the second half for a convincing win.

Prediction: Georgia 35, TCU 31

I think this has all the makings of being a very fun and exciting championship game. I’m picking with my brain, but I will be rooting for the horned frogs in this one. I think the talent level is just too great for Georgia to not go back to back and win this game, but that has been the case in an awful lot of games for TCU. it would not surprise me in any way if TCU pulled it out and there is no doubt who I will be rooting for in this game.

If you would’ve told me that TCU would win a national championship before Notre Dame I would’ve told you you were crazy but in the playoff I am very much anti-SEC and I definitely want Georgia to lose. The only problem is as my good friend Bryan would say, they are the champion until somebody knocks them off. Georgia is undefeated and they’ve been undefeated since they won the last national championship. I think they repeat but I think it’s going be a tight one.

Ryan Roberts, Recruiting Director

Prediction: Georgia 31, TCU 20

TCU continues to get counted out and they just keep defining the odds. They are built off of a terrific offense that can make plays both through the air and on the ground. The latter is arguably the most underrated part of the team.

The Horned Frogs make a huge impact running the football, which is something they Georgia stifles big time. While TCU quarterback Max Duggan will make some plays in the passing game, I just don’t see this being a balanced attack, which limits TCU.

Ultimately TCU is a resilient team so you can’t completely count them out. I just think Georgia will have a better chance to be the more well-balanced team and control the pace.

Shaun Davis, Recruiting Analyst

Prediction:

The Horned Frogs took advantage of every opportunity, hung on for dear life, and found a way to get the job done just like they have all season long. This is a very good team that found a way to win football games in every way imaginable. It’s going to take a lot for Georgia to break their will. However, TCU hasn’t faced a team as good as the Bulldogs, so their resolve will be tested at an all-time level on Monday night.

The Bulldog offense won’t pull a Michigan by bringing out trick plays early in the game. They’re going to keep banging away at the TCU defense with a balanced offense, and the return of Darnell Washington gives them even more balance from their 12 personnel. TCU should be able to take advantage of Kirby Smart’s secondary early, but the absence of Kendre Miller could make the Horned Frogs one-dimensional and that’s a lot to ask of Max Duggan. Stetson Bennett played below expectations according to him and Smart, but he was able deliver balls to six different wide receivers with four of those receivers making catches for over 20 yards. Georgia just has more weapons and more ways to win this game.

Sean Stires, Staff Writer

Prediction: Georgia 42, TCU 34

The No. 1 offensive team in the Big 12 vs the No. 1 team in the nation. Can TCU hang with Georgia, let alone actually win the game? The Horned Frogs are double digit underdogs and the last four national championship games, including last year’s 33-18 Georgia win over Alabama, have been decided by at least 15 points. Max Duggan didn’t have a monster game vs Michigan in the semifinal, but he still threw for 225 yards and the Bulldogs have allowed over 200 through the air in six of their last seven games, including 348 to CJ Stroud last week. TCU should hang for a while with their ability to hit plays downfield, but Georgia’s talent and experience will take over.

Andrew McDonough, IB Contributor

Prediction: Georgia 44, TCU 30

Not only am I picking against TCU but I am also picking Georgia to cover the 12.5-point spread, which scares me given how TCU has been a team of destiny all season. However, the Frogs haven't faced a team with the physicality, speed, and overall quality of Georgia all season. This Georgia team isn't as good as last season's edition, but still comes into the matchup with a Top 10 offense and defense.

Georgia's defensive line, led by presumptive Top 5 NFL pick Jalen Carter, will have an advantage against a TCU offensive line that ranked 8th in the 10-team Big 12 in sacked yards allowed. Still, I do expect TCU to be able to score some points due to some Max Duggan grit and magic, especially if star TCU RB Kendre Miller is able to overcome the knee injury suffered in the semifinal and provide the Frog offense more balance. However, the question is whether the Horned Frogs can score enough against Georgia's defense to outscore the Dawgs, something that Ohio State wasn't even able to do. In the end, the matchup between the Georgia offense and TCU defense is the biggest mismatch in this game.

While last season's storyline was the dominant Dawg defense fueling the title run, Stetson Bennett gets his due this season as the Georgia offense finds success against the nation's 78th-ranked defense en route to a second consecutive national title.

