Chase Claypool Has Historic Four-Touchdown Performance

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool had a performance this afternoon that we have not seen in quite some time. The former Notre Dame star hauled in seven passes for 110 yards, and he ended the 39-28 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles with four touchdowns.

Claypool became the first rookie in Steelers history to score four touchdowns in a game. Not Franco Harris, not Lynn Swann, not John Stallworth .... Chase Claypool.

Not since 1968 has any Steeler had four touchdowns in a game.

Claypool got the game's scoring going with a 2-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep to put the Steelers up 7-0.

Early in the second quarter, Claypool put the Steelers back on top with a 32-yard touchdown reception.

Claypool's third touchdown was a 5-yard score that put Pittsburgh up 24-14.

Philadelphia cut the Steeler lead to 31-28, but Claypool put the game away late in the fourth quarter when he ran a stutter-and-go move against Eagle linebacker Nate Gerry for the game winning touchdown.

Claypool now has 20 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns for the 4-0 Steelers.

