Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman last season, helping lead the Fighting Irish to a 10-2 record, with impressive showings in the two losses to marquee foes Miami and Texas A&M as well.

Notre Dame has come a long way at quarterback since the days of Jack Coan slinging passes for the Fighting Irish.

With a year of starting under his belt, Carr will enter 2026 as one of the faces of college football this season, and among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

According to FanDuel, Carr's +750 odds as of posting are the shortest on the board with Arch Manning of Texas (+800), Darian Mensah of Miami (+1100), and Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss (+1100) rounding out the top four.

Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback CJ Carr (13) sing the alma mater after beating the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

If Carr is to win the Heisman Trophy, it would end a streak that dates back nearly 40 years for the school bringing one home, when Tim Brown did in the 1987 season. It would be have an entirely different feel either of Notre Dame's Heisman Trophy wins since Johnny Lattner won the award in 1953.

Notre Dame's Heisman Trophy Winners All-Time

For what felt like the longest time, Notre Dame's seven Heisman Trophy winners were the most of any program in college football. The drought since Brown's win in 1987 has allowed others to catch up to Notre Dame though, and rival USC to actually pass the Fighting Irish, as the Trojans now have eight winners.

Notre Dame's Heisman Trophy Winner List

Angelo Bartelli, Quarterback, 1943

Johnny Lujack, Quarterback, 1947

Leon Hart, End, 1949

Johnny Lattner, Running Back, 1953

Paul Hornung, Quarterback, 1956

John Huarte, Quarterback, 1964

Tim Brown, Wide Receiver, 1987

How a CJ Carr Heisman Trophy Would Feel Different for Notre Dame

Let's face it, Notre Dame not winning a Heisman Trophy since the 1987 season (although Rocket Ismail in 1990 and Manti Te'o in 2012 both could have) would give things a different feel.



However, when Brown went into that 1987 season, just like when John Huarte entered the 1964 campaign, a national championship wasn't on many, if any, Notre Dame fans' minds.

Although seemingly on the rise entering 1987, Lou Holtz's first year, Notre Dame wasn't on anyone's radar to win the national championship entering that season. The Fighting Irish started the year ranked 18th in the preseason poll and wound up going 8-4.

it was even more of the same for Huarte, as Notre Dame had gone just 2-7 the year before. Even with the addition of Ara Parseghian, nobody thought for a second Notre Dame would contend for a national championship - something it nearly won before giving up a late lead at USC in the final game of the year.

Even Paul Hornung's Heisman Trophy is especially memorable for being the only ever won by a player on a team that finished under .500.

Heisman Would Feel Empty Without a National Championship for Notre Dame

With how good Notre Dame has been in recent years, and as close to winning it all as it was in 2024, anything short of ending the national championship drought will be disappointing (not a bust, but disappointing - there is a difference).

That includes even if CJ Carr ends the Notre Dame draught of winning the Heisman Trophy. It'd be great and that night in New York City would be plenty memorable, but at five or 10 years down the line, looking back on Carr potentially winning it but Notre Dame not winning the crown, would be the ultimate taste of bittersweet - especially with Carr and other top talent likely headed to the NFL draft next spring.

After all, it is Notre Dame, and at the end of the day, Team Glory trumps all.