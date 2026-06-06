Notre Dame Could Dominate the 2027 NFL Draft

The 2027 NFL Draft is one of the most highly anticipated in recent years, primarily due to its stacked quarterback class.



Arch Manning fills the No. 1 overall spot in most early mocks, and if Notre Dame’s true junior CJ Carr makes the necessary strides in his second season as a starter, he could go off the board in the early half of the first round.



But along with the signal-caller conversation, the Irish’s roster is loaded with names that could be called next April, including a few more underclassmen in addition to Carr.



Here are five guys to keep an eye on during their potentially respective final seasons in South Bend, each of whom could become first-round picks if he puts together a standout season.

The Irish Have NFL Talent All Over the Roster

Notre Dame defensive back Christian Gray during a football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Honorable Mention: Christian Gray, Cornerback

After spending the majority of his first three collegiate campaigns at field corner opposite current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Benjamin Morrison and All-American and EA College Football 27 cover boy Leonard Moore,



Christian Gray moved to the slot position in spring practice and is projected to serve as the starting nickel in 2026-27.

With a lot left to prove, Gray has already shown a talent for timely playmaking skills, most notably seen in his critical interception during the Irish's playoff semifinal win over Penn State in 2025.



However, he has struggled with penalties and consistency. All said, given his size and talent for versatile play, Gray has the potential to be a Day 2 pick.

5. Boubacar Traore, Defensive Lineman

The only senior in this top five, Boubacar Traore could have entered the 2026 draft and been a late Day 2 pick. Since he got spot duty as a pass rusher for the Irish,



Traore has flashed the suddenness, burst and strength needed to thrive off the edge at the pro level.

Coming back from an ACL tear in 2025, he shook off the rust midway through the season and began to live up to his immense potential as a pass rusher down the stretch, finishing the season with 6.5 sacks.

Traore is very good against the run, but his continued ascent as a pass rusher is the key to jumping up the board to perhaps the late first round or early second round.

Nov 1, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson (9) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (5) celebrate an interception in the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

4. Tae Johnson, Safety

Following Notre Dame’s 0-2 start last season, redshirt freshman Tae Johnson stepped into the starting lineup and never left. Now, he may not be around for much longer as his elite athleticism and ability to cover tremendous ground with his 6-foot-2 frame have caught the eye of NFL scouts.

The sophomore has an exciting season ahead, as his size and agility compare favorably to All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, and his instincts are reminiscent of Atlanta Falcon Xavier Watts. With his developing big-play ability, he is a potential first-round pick.

3. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Linebacker

The only questions for Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa are whether he can prove himself healthy after he tore his ACL last November against Syracuse and how he fits in the NFL draft pecking order at the non-premium position of interior linebacker.

Expected to return to the lineup in early fall, the former Top 100 recruit has flashed all of the physical tools in his first two seasons as both a run-stopper and pass rusher, grading as Pro Football Focus’ second-best linebacker and 35th player overall for the 2025 season.

Viliamu-Asa’s ability to play both off-ball as an inside linebacker and situationally as an edge pass-rusher makes him a perfect three-down linebacker for the NFL and a possible late first-round pick despite his position.

2. CJ Carr, Quarterback

Since the day he arrived on campus, Carr has been touted as Notre Dame’s best quarterback prospect since former first-round pick Brady Quinn. His standout redshirt freshman season did nothing but elevate his draft profile.

A natural thrower with the requisite arm strength needed to succeed at the pro level, Carr could make the jump after only two seasons, despite the 2027 draft class being hyped as quarterback-rich with Manning, Oregon’s Dante Moore and South Carolina’s Lanorris Sellers.

To truly be an elite prospect, Carr must develop his pocket awareness and decision-making under pressure and show he can be a playmaker outside of structure.

Early mocks are somewhat torn about Carr, and with good reason. He has all the skills but needs to prove he can command an elite offense without superweapons Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price next to him in the backfield.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr throws a pass in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Leonard Moore, Cornerback

Former three-star recruit Moore is the obvious choice here despite the presence of Carr. Since the day he entered the starting lineup midway through his freshman season, Moore has been the best cornerback in the sport.



Put simply, he is different. His elite size, length and ability to lockdown elite receivers like USC star and Philadelphia Eagle first-round pick Makai Lemon make him an absolute lock to hear his name called early next April.

Moore is not just the best cornerback prospect in Notre Dame history but rates on the level of recent top prospects like Derek Stingley and Sauce Gardner. Depending on team needs and draft order, he could be a top-five pick and the first defensive player off the board.