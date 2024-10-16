What Clemson's Dabo Swinney Said After Blake Hebert Flipped to Notre Dame
Notre Dame found its 2025 QB after months of Deuce Knight drama
After months of speculation, Deuce Knight eventually did flip his commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn, an admittedly more comfortable fit for him in almost every way. This meant that the Irish were once again on the market publicly in need of a 2025 QB commit.
Behind the scenes though lately, and for some time before Deuce's Irish commitment, Notre Dame's staff and recruiting directors were interested in and thought highly of Blake Hebert. That feeling was evidently mutual as it didn't take but a couple of weeks since Knight flipped to the SEC before Hebert decided to back off of his Clemson pledge and take his talents to South Bend.
Dabo Swinney looks at the glass half-full
Dabo Swinney had a very interesting response when recently asked about recruiting in the modern era in which he stated that he never gets emotional about decommitments because "sometimes the guys we get because of guys we don't get are the best things that've ever happened to us".
I actually think this is a pretty clever response by Dabo. Even if he is furious about this situation internally, he stands to gain little by publicly complaining through the media.
Taking this glass-half-full high-road approach is a breath of fresh air for Dabo who hasn't always embraced modernity in college football. In a lot of ways, Dabo Swinney is one of last of a dying breed of "old school" coaches. I respect that.
