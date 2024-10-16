How Far Can Notre Dame's 'Next Man Up' Mantra Carry It This Season?
There's no "luck of the Irish" when it comes to injuries this year for Notre Dame
After already suffering a long list of season-ending injuries to key players on both sides of the ball, Notre Dame took another blow Monday when it was announced that star cornerback and soon-to-be-highly-drafted NFL player Benjamin Morrison will miss the remainder of the year with a hip injury.
This is a massive hit to Notre Dame overall, but specifically to an Irish defense and secondary that has been one of the strengths of the team and best overall units in the country. This is truly unfortunate news for the the program, but Notre Dame has no choice but to march forward.
Notre Dame will be relying on depth & youth
Throughout the long list of injuries to the offensive line, defensive edge rushers, and now to Morrison, Notre Dame will be relying on depth and youth for the remainder of the season. The issue is, the "next man up" wasn't the first man in for a reason.
Can Notre Dame's depth in these key spots play well enough to win its remaining 6 games and head to the CFP? I have my doubts as the injuries have continued to pile up. But if the Irish can pull this feat off, which is possible given the remaining schedule, it'd be a huge testament to the program depth Freeman has built.
This is not an ideal position to be in for Notre Dame, but it is the cards the team has been dealt in 2024 and the Irish must persevere. One thing is for certain, future Notre Dame teams will be better due to the early playing time being had out of necessity this season.
