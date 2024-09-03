Movement in Top 10 of Latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll: Changes Revealed
After Boston College's dismantling of Florida State on Monday night, college football's true opening came to an end.
Florida State dropping a pair of games since the preseason polls were released were the biggest upsets of the young season, but change came to much more of the previous top 10 of the USA Today Coaches Poll than just Florida State in the updated poll.
Below is the latest USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia (51)
1-0
1371
Same
2
Ohio State (3)
1-0
1316
Same
3
Texas (1)
1-0
1245
+1
4
Alabama
1-0
1172
+1
5
Ole Miss
1-0
1081
+1
6
Oregon
1-0
1080
-3
7
Notre Dame
1-0
1079
Same
8
Penn State
1-0
987
+1
9
Michigan
1-0
919
-1
10
Missouri
1-0
848
+1
11
Utah
1-0
779
+2
12
Tennessee
1-0
753
+3
13
Oklahoma
1-0
705
+3
14
USC
1-0
655
+9
15
Miami (FL)
1-0
650
+4
16
Kansas State
1-0
537
+1
17
Oklahoma State
1-0
499
+1
18
Arizona
1-0
348
+3
19
LSU
0-1
341
-7
20
Kansas
1-0
295
+4
21
Iowa
1-0
260
+4
22
Clemson
0-1
223
-8
23
North Carolina State
1-0
154
-1
24
Louisville
1-0
101
+3
25
Washington
1-0
95
+1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 10 Florida State; No. 20 Texas A&M;
Others Receiving Votes
Georgia Tech 86; Texas A&M 78; Memphis 43; Kentucky 23; Boise State 22; SMU 19; Auburn 13; Wisconsin 11; Iowa State 10; UNLV 9; Tulane 9; Maryland 9; Liberty 9; Nebraska 8; Boston College 7; South Florida 5; James Madison 4; Air Force 4; UTSA 3; North Carolina 3; Appalachian State 3; Texas State 2; Syracuse 1; Coastal Carolina 1;
Nick Shepkowski's Three Quick Thoughts:
Notre Dame doesn't move at all but as you can tell by the points received, one ballot going even the slightest bit different would have put the Irish as high as No. 5 and Ole Miss down to No. 7. Far more important than the poll is that Notre Dame is 1-0 with an extremely tough test out of the way.
Oregon didn't impress with a 24-14 win over Idaho so fell three spots while Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss routed in each of their victories.
Based solely off what has been accomplished and nothing regarding preseason hype, USC and Miami are both severely underrated after Week 1. I'm fairly certain this is the first time in my life I've ever thought that about both at the same time.
