College Football Recruiting: USC's Latest Commitment Exactly What Notre Dame Needs
Notre Dame will always be compared to USC as USC will always be compared to Notre Dame. That's just how rivalries have always gone and will always go.
The matchup between the two happens on Thanksgiving weekend this year and could be huge in determining College Football Playoff bids.
The latest recruiting commitment between the historic programs is exactly what the other is in desperate need of, however.
USC Football Lands 2025 Wide Receiver Jerome Myles
Four-star wide receiver Jerome Myles committed to USC on Wednesday, choosing Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over Utah and Texas A&M.
Myles committed to Ole Miss in April but decommitted from Lane Kiffin's program in late June. All the while offers poured in from powerhouse programs such as Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State, LSU, and others.
Jerome Myles Exactly the Kind of Wide Receiver Notre Dame Needs
Myles was the highest rated, non-committed wide receiver in the class previous to Wednesday according to the 247Sports rankings.
Myles checks in at 6-2, 210-pounds, and is blazing fast, having been timed in a 100-meter dash at 10.38 seconds. 247Sports rates Myles as the top player in Utah in the entire recruiting cycle and as a top 30 player nationally in the class.
Along with fellow-burner and former Notre Dame target Tanook Hines, USC has an incredible amount of speed and shiftiness coming in at the wide receiver position in 2025 while Notre Dame still remains trying to address the lack of wide receiver commitments in this year's haul.
Notre Dame's Wide Receiver Recruiting Issues
It hasn't been due to a lack of effort, yet the results still remain the same. Notre Dame has a gaping hole at the wide receiver position in the 2025 recruiting class, something that has been an issue for the program for a number of years.
Notre Dame currently has 2025 commitments at the position from NFL legacies Elijah Burress (Plaxico) and Jerome Bettis Jr.
Current targets to keep an eye on for Notre Dame to fix this problem in the 2025 class are:
Jalen Cooper, Cibolo (TX) Steele High School (SMU commitment)
Antavious Richardson, Greenville (GA) High School (USF commitment)
Isaiah Mizell, Orlando (FL) Boone High School (Arizona commitment)
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated:
Notre Dame football in modern day can thank Miami (Ohio) for helping rescue it
Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart After Significant Injuries Sustained in Purdue Game
Notre Dame Bowl Projections Following Purdue Blowout
ESPN Computer Model Very High Again on Notre Dame After Domination of Purdue
How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on Notre Dame vs. Miami Game this Saturday
Notre Dame Passing Game Breakdown Featuring Two Former Players