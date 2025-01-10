College GameDay Experts Make Their Picks for Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl
The staff was split on who advances to college football's national championship game
Just before kickoff at the Orange Bowl the ESPN College GameDay crew was on-hand and made their picks for the national semifinal game between Notre Dame and Penn State.
Experts from across the sport have weighed in over the last week with picks for the game being very split. The College GameDay crew was more of the same as the five that made predictions had three going one way and two the other.
Here is how the College GameDay staff went with their Notre Dame vs. Penn State predictions:
Desmond Howard: Penn State
Nick Saban: Notre Dame
Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame
Pat McAfee: Penn State
Lee Corso: Notre Dame
Penn State closed as a one-point favorite after Notre Dame being favored the majority of the last week.
