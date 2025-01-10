Irish Breakdown

College GameDay Experts Make Their Picks for Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl

The staff was split on who advances to college football's national championship game

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; ESPN analysts Nick Saban and Lee Corso before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; ESPN analysts Nick Saban and Lee Corso before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just before kickoff at the Orange Bowl the ESPN College GameDay crew was on-hand and made their picks for the national semifinal game between Notre Dame and Penn State.

Experts from across the sport have weighed in over the last week with picks for the game being very split. The College GameDay crew was more of the same as the five that made predictions had three going one way and two the other.

Here is how the College GameDay staff went with their Notre Dame vs. Penn State predictions:

Desmond Howard: Penn State
Nick Saban: Notre Dame
Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame
Pat McAfee: Penn State
Lee Corso: Notre Dame

Penn State closed as a one-point favorite after Notre Dame being favored the majority of the last week.

More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Orange Bowl: Point spread moves 48 hours before kickoff between Notre Dame and Penn State

Penn State Star Defender's Unknown Status for Orange Bowl vs. Notre Dame

ESPN Computer Model Projects Orange Bowl Winner for Notre Dame vs. Penn State Showdown

Notre Dame loses tight end for year in defeat of Georgia

Published |Modified
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football