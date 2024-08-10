Notre Dame football lands 2025 safety Brandon Logan: What Does It Mean?
Swiftly after announcing his decommitment from Vanderbilt late Friday night, 2025 safety Brandon Logan made his move and has chosen Notre Dame to play both football and baseball. Since receiving his Notre Dame offer back in June after visiting campus, Notre Dame was in a great spot to flip Logan and officially got it done today.
Jumping ahead to when Logan arrives on campus next year, it's difficult to anticipate exactly where he will fit in the Irish defensive backs room. The in-state star is still learning the safety position and should be afforded time to grow and develop, given Notre Dame's surplus at safety in this cycle.
The surplus was necessary however, as the Irish have struggled mightily to recruit the safety position over the last four recruiting cycles - essentially ever since landing Kyle Hamilton.
Looking back, Notre Dame has landed recruits at safety, sometimes highly ranked ones, but for one reason or another they have not panned out.
2020 the staff whiffed entirely on safety.
2021 brought Khari Gee and Justin Walters who never played for Notre Dame.
2022 was another whiff.
There was finally positive upswing in 2023 with Adon Shuler, Ben Minich and Luke Talich (walk-on) who have all individually made noise in camp.
There are also the three safeties taken in the 2024 class, who we don't know a ton about yet. Brauntae Johnson, Taebron Bennie-Powell and Kennedy Urlacher are just beginning their Notre Dame careers and will likely rival Logan on the depth chart immediately when he arrives.
Yes, 2020 brought Xavier Watts, who came in as a receiver, however it could be argued that Watts was moved due to necessity. It worked out tremendously for all parties, but you have to wonder if Watts would be a star receiver, rather than safety, if there wasn't a lack of recruiting at safety.
Moving forward, it was important for Notre Dame to add another body with upside in the safety room after Ivan Taylor flipped his commitment to Michigan. Logan adds great athleticism and fire to a room that needs to stack as much talent as possible.
Lastly, it has been shown in Marcus Freeman's tenure at Notre Dame that it is important for him to attract and retain in-state talent. Brauntae Johnson (Fort Wayne, Ind.), Drayk Bowen (Merrillville, Ind.) and Ashton Craig (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) are a few of the recent big in-state talents Freeman and company have managed to keep home.
Indiana is not necessarily a hot bed for recruiting but when there are stars in the Hoosier State, Freeman has shown that he will go and get it, just like he did with Brandon Logan.
