Notre Dame Football: 5 News and Notes for Sunday, August 11, 2024
We're under three weeks away from Notre Dame opening the 2024 football season at Texas A&M in perhaps the biggest game of week one this season.
Expectations are high for Notre Dame as it enters Marcus Freeman's third season as head coach with very much a "College Football Playoff or bust" expectation.
What's the latest with the Notre Dame football program as the fall camp clock begins to wind down and preparation for the Aggies in Southeast Texas continues to crank up?
Here are the five pieces of news and notes you need to know regarding Notre Dame football for Sunday, August 11, 2024:
5. Notre Dame Football Hires Intruiging Analyst
Notre Dame reportedly hired a new analyst for the football program in Anthony Treash. Treash has worked as a college football analyst at Pro Football Reference since 2019 and although I can't tell you if he'll be great at the job or not, the hire speaks loudly to Notre Dame's continued forward thinking in creating its football front office.
4. Former Notre Dame Soccer Star Wins Olympic Gold Medal
Former Notre Dame soccer star Korbin Albert helped the United States Women's Soccer team to a gold medal on Saturday in a 1-0 win over Brazil in the Paris Olympics. Albert assisted on the only goal of the match which was scored by Mallory Swanson in the 57th minute of the contest. Albert's gold medal is Notre Dame's fourth of the Olympics and eighth overall in the games.
3. Notre Dame Quarterbacks in the NFL Preseason
Saturday saw a couple of former Notre Dame quarterbacks get a significant number of reps in NFL preseason action. Sam Hartman played almost the entire second half for the Commanders before being removed from the game with a shoulder injury. Hartman was up-and-down but did have a 17-yard run on third down that led to a touchdown for the Commanders. Ian Book and the Chiefs took on the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Book completed 8/9 passes for the Chiefs but took three sacks and only averaged 5.1 yards per attempt in the game, easily the lowest of the four Kansas City quarterbacks used.
2. Notre Dame Football Lands Dual-Sport Commitment
Notre Dame landed a commitment for the 2025 recruiting class on Saturday as in-state product Brandon Logan announced his college decision. Logan had been committed to Vanderbilt to play baseball before getting a football scholarship offer to Notre Dame this summer which made him reconsider his decision.
1. Riley Leonard Wants to Get Hit
Although football is an incredibly physical game there are still some players that like the contact of it more than others. Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard appears to be one of those as he has been asking his quarterbacks coach to "go live" often so far this fall, something Gino Guidugli discussed on Saturday as he broke down Notre Dame's quarterback room entering the season.
