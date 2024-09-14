Terrible News For Notre Dame Football Commit Deuce Knight
Five-star Notre Dame QB commit Deuce Knight was injured in Friday night's George County (Miss.) High School game with Biloxi. He was unable to finish the outing and it cost his team in a disappointing 23-13 loss.
The extent of Knight's injury is unknown at this time, so stay tuned to Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI for all the updates in the coming hours and days. Knight, one of the elite quarterback prospects in the 2025 class, remains committed to the Fighting Irish, but his flirtations with other schools, such as Auburn, have been well-documented and a source of great anxiety for ND fans.
Knight is a 6-5, 205-pound lefty who continues to rise in recruiting circles for his arm talent and commitment to excellence. If Marcus Freeman can hold this commitment through the storm of interest from other schools, Knight has a chance to be an offensive cornerstone in South Bend for the next few years.