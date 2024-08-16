Notre Dame QB Deuce Knight: Expert Scout's Analysis
Before getting to the Notre Dame campus in 2025, Deuce Knight will play in the 25th annual All-American Bowl in San Antonio next Jan. 11. The five-star blue-chipper from Lucedale, MS committed to play in the prestigious all-star game that features many of the country's best high school players.
Knight is a 6-4, 190-pound dual-threat southpaw whose long list of offers includes many of the nation's top-shelf programs. However, he has remained firmly committed to the Fighting Irish since announcing his intent last September to play in South Bend.
The All-American Bowl has its choice of quarterbacks from across the country for its silver anniversary game, but made Knight a priority for not only his work so far at George County High School but also for the trajectory he's on.
"Deuce is clearly a very talented and athletic all-around quarterback," said All-American Bowl player personnel director John Schmid. "He has an enormous skill set, and our team thinks he'll get even better this season. He's the modern day quarterback that every coach wants; he's smart, he loves the game, and while he wants to pass as the first option, he can burn you with his legs when he leaves the pocket."
Knight consistently runs in the 4.5 range and has posted vertical leaps beyond 40 inches. He is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands. As a passer, he throws with touch, particularly on the move, but can also uncork and connect on deep balls. He was recently bumped from a four-star to a five-star recruit which would make him the highest rated incoming Notre Dame quarterback since Gunner Kiel in 2012. Knight and his Rebel teammates open the 2024 season Aug. 30 at East Central High School.