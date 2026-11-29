Despite giving up a touchdown on the opening possession of the game, Notre Dame rolled Syracuse 52-17 on Saturday, as it wraps up the 2026 college football regular season with an 11-1 record.



It's the second time in the last three years that Notre Dame won 11 regular-season games under Marcus Freeman, and assuredly now heads back to the College Football Playoff.

What kind of seed will Notre Dame get in the College Football Playoff, though?



It won't have a conference championship game to use as another data point, but does hold a head-to-head victory over Miami, who is favored to win the ACC Championship game over Wake Forest.



Despite Notre Dame's regular season being complete, plenty of drama remains for Notre Dame.



Will it get a First Round bye in the Playoff? And should it even want one?

Notre Dame's Case for a Bye - And Why It Should Want One

Notre Dame went through a 12-game season with an 11-1 record while playing 10 Power Four opponents. Sure, its only really impressive win came against Miami, but its only loss was by one score in a controversial end-of-game sequence at BYU.



While Notre Dame will have 11 wins vs. the 12 the winner of the ACC Championship will have (Miami or Wake Forest), Notre Dame didn't get one against an FCS opponent like Miami did against Florida A&M or like Wake Forest did against Merrimack.



Let's not act like there being an extra game played was an actual accomplishment by either, as the two ACC schools outscored those opponents by a combined score of 154-7.

Notre Dame getting a bye would also do two things: keep it from having to play an extra game, which eliminates any threat of being upset in it (regardless of how small those chances may be), and not have a game that risks further injuries for an already fairly beat up squad.



Remember the 2024 run by Notre Dame to the championship game? How much of a difference could defensive tackle Rylie Mills have made against Ohio State had he not been injured for the rest of the playoffs against Indiana in the first round?

Case Against Notre Dame Getting a Bye - And Why it Shouldn't Want One

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The case against Notre Dame is fairly easy to make. Sure, it has nine wins against Power Four opponents, but how many of those teams even finished .500 or above?



Michigan State was awful, as was Purdue, while Boston College, and Syracuse both failed to win six games.



Stanford and North Carolina were OK at best, and SMU wound up being less than advertised in the preseason.

Yes, Notre Dame has the win over Miami but that came without star wide receiver Malachi Toney on the field for the Hurricanes, and a controversial call that went Notre Dame's way.



We remember the start, but Notre Dame nearly gave that game away.



It beat up a bunch of average teams and wound up winning 11 games, but with as many bad teams as it played, it was less impressive than playing what would be an average ACC schedule.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Verdict

I feel like Lou Holtz on the old "Final Verdict" back in the day, but Notre Dame should want the bye.



Yes, teams that received the bye in the first two seasons of the expanded CFP went just 1-7 in the quarterfinals, but how many of those were because of rust and how many were because of bad matchups?



Does Boise State losing to Penn State really apply to the theory that an extra off week would be bad for Notre Dame?

Did someone order a kick return TD to start the half?



Notre Dame 42, Syracuse 10 | 14:47 3rd#GoIrish☘️ | @JonazWalton



📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/saa09r4tOe — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 28, 2026

If I'm Notre Dame then I am perfectly OK with the following:



Getting extended rest to get as healthy as possible before the playoff run.



Playing as few games as possible in the CFP, and limiting the upset and injury risks by doing so.

Alabama beating an Auburn team that won one conference game last year in the final week of the regular season was enough for it to jump Notre Dame, who routed Stanford the same week. That's to say, I have no clue as to what the committee will do.



And getting as favorable a path as possible to a championship. Say what you want about that - does anyone discredit the 1985 Chicago Bears for avoiding Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers or Dan Marino's Miami Dolphins that postseason?



Didn't think so.



Give me the bye.