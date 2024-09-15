ESPN College GameDay Announces Week Four Location
Week Three of the college football slate has been entertaining despite not having a real marquee matchup upon first look.
That changes next week as Oklahoma makes its SEC debut as the Sooners will play host to Tennessee.
Oklahoma had a 34-19 win over Tulane on Saturday to move to 3-0 while Tennessee steamrolled Kent State in staying unbeaten. ESPN announced the traveling pregame show College GameDay will be in Norman, Oklahoma for the showdown next weekend.
A couple of other options were out there as USC travels to Michigan but with the show already being outside the Big House last week, that was off the table.
Utah travels to take on Oklahoma State in a top-15 showdown but considering ESPN's deal with the SEC, it was a no-brainer to expect them to go to Oklahoma-Tennessee.
Notre Dame hosts Miami University next week. The Irish are coming off a 66-7 win at Purdue while the Red Hawks were on the wrong side of a 62-0 blowout against the Miami Hurricanes.
