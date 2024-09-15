Notre Dame Football: Kennedy Urlacher's Impressive Defensive Debut
Notre Dame made quick work of Purdue on Saturday, doing pretty much whatever it wanted, whenever it wanted.
Holding a 42-0 halftime lead, Notre Dame came out for the second half with a solid amount of backups and underclassmen on the field to gain valuable playing experience.
While several lesser experienced players made plays, none showed out more than defensive back Kennedy Urlacher.
Urlacher was credited with three tackles, two of which were the solo variety and a pass defended. The true freshman was constantly around the ball and made his impact known early and often in the second half, despite playing in a reserve role. Check out a few of his highlight plays below.
High Praise for Notre Dame's Kennedy Urlacher
It was impossible to not notice Urlacher in the second half of Saturday's game. He's a player that graduate transfer Jordan Clark thought very highly of early in fall camp.
And yes, if you're new here, that is the son of former Chicago Bears great and NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher.
