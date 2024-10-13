ESPN FPI Reveals Top 26 Contenders for College Football Playoff After Week 7
Notre Dame's 49-7 win over Stanford was only a small part college football's Week 7 story. Sure, the Irish moved to 5-1 as their season reached the midway point, but plenty else occurred and impacted the race to the 12-team College Football Playoff.
ESPN's Football Power Index updated its numbers on Sunday morning and in it, Notre Dame's chances at a playoff spot increased significantly. We took a look at this early Sunday from the Notre Dame specific point of view, but now want to look at each team's chances of making the dance.
Below are the updated chances to make the College Football Playoff according to FPI. Each team that has a better than 10% chance is included.
ESPN FPI Updated College Football Playoff Odds
Every team with a 10% chance or better of making the College Football Playoff following Week 7 according to ESPN FPI odds.
26. UNLV: 11.2%
25. Tulane: 11.4%
24. James Madison: 13.5%
23. Missouri: 15.0%
22. Washington State: 16.8%
21. Pittsburgh: 18.6%
20. Ole Miss: 23.6%
19. Kansas State: 24.1%
18. Army: 24.6%
17. LSU: 26.4%
16. SMU: 28.2%
15. BYU: 32.7%
14. Texas A&M: 32.8%
13. Clemson: 44.6%
12. Tennessee: 46.2%
11. Boise State: 46.5%
10. Indiana: 47.3%
9. Iowa State: 53.2%
8. Notre Dame: 57.4%
7. Georgia: 68.4%
6. Alabama: 69.9%
5. Miami: 73.2%
4. Penn State: 75.2%
3. Ohio State: 81.0%
2. Oregon: 84.3%
1. Texas: 95.9%
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
I get annoyed when I turn on a show or game and see the ESPN FPI odds listed on the scroll at the bottom of the screen when each game to come is shown. I don't think this is perfect by any means. For instance - the computer clearly doesn't have a formula to account for Ole Miss not being able to haul in passes with consistency or to have sensible playcalling in an overtime period.
However, the AP and Coaches polls mean literally nothing anymore. The College Football Playoff committee does the rankings and don't take into account anything the AP Poll says. I find this to be infinitely more interesting than the far outdated two weekly polls that start coming out before the season.