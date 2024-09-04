Fired Up Marcus Freeman Delivers Signature SEC Victory for Notre Dame
Notre Dame needed this win and Marcus Freeman knew it
Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame tenure was in an interesting spot entering 2024.
After a very rocky up-and-down first 2 years at the helm, Year 3 needed to be the year he got Notre Dame on track toward playoff success.
Notre Dame history suggests that if he was ever going to do so, year 3 would be the time. Notre Dame felt this pressure. Marcus Freeman felt this pressure. And Notre Dame delivered. Not only did they deliver, but they did so with an edge. A welcomed edge.
Marcus Freeman's demeanor was a highlight of the night
When ABC initially showed Notre Dame preparing the take the field against Texas A&M in the tunnel, Marcus Freeman was seen fired up. He was waving his arms and was animated when speaking to his team and seemingly to the loud crowd as well. This attitude set the tone for the night. Notre Dame was ready.
It felt like Marcus Freeman very much understood the pressure of the moment he was in and how much this game meant to Notre Dame and to his tenure. Whatever messaging he shared with his team worked.
They refused to lose and outlasted the Aggies in their own home, the toughest place to play in America. Both player and coach leadership deserve a ton of credit for this performance.
Notre Dame was well prepared for their "big game" moment. This bodes well for the rest of 2024 and Freeman's tenure.
