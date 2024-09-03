Kirk Herbstreit Gives Rare, Massive Praise for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame fans were hardly excited about listening to Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit during the game against Texas A&M. The new contract that has the SEC's biggest games being played on the ABC/ESPN family of networks has many, myself included, wondering about the authenticity of some of the analysis.
On Tuesday morning however Herbstreit joined the Pat McAfee Show and was dishing out major compliments for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame both.
Kirk Herbstreit on Authenticity of Marcus Freeman's Energetic Entrance
"I love that," said Herbstreit, "I LOVE THAT!"
"AJ (Hawk) knows him (Marcus Freeman) better than anyone...but I'm not sure there is another head coach that relates to the players better, genuinely, authentically, than Marcus Freeman"
"He's got Jim Tressel and his style and playing for him - he told me before the game 'hey, a punts OK, we're breaking in a freshman left tackle, we've got some new people up there', and then in fourth quarter he's 'I told you!' as he told his guys they were going to find a way to win it in the fourth quarter."
Kirk Herbstreit on Notre Dame's Improved Skill Players
"They're only going to get better with Riley Leonard at quarterback and that offensive line is so young that they're going to come together, I like the skill.
"Notre Dame through recruiting, through the portal, they look so different than where they were a few years ago."
"They used to always have big linemen, big tight ends, big d-linemen, big linebackers, man their skill it just looks different. They're long, they're bouncing, athletic guys."
Kirk Herbstreit on Notre Dame's Schedule and Outlook
"You look at their schedule and they're probably going to be favored in every game they play. The game at the end of the year against USC at the LA Coliseum - interesting game to remember and put on the back of your mind - but Notre Dame, I think is mature, they've got a great group together, and I think they're a team that's going to be in the playoff without a doubt."
Kirk Herbstreit Full Interview with Pat McAfee
Hebrstreit isn't always easy to impress when it comes to Notre Dame football. He's not one that has throw bouquets towards the program for quite some time so when he says that following Saturday you see just how big of a win that was.
If I'm the Notre Dame advanced media team, I'm taking that interview and specifically the part about Freeman's authenticity and I'm sending it to every potential recruiting target from Maine to San Diego.
You can see Herbstreit's entire interview from Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show below.
