What if Notre Dame Stopped Tapping the 'Play Like a Champion Today' Sign?
Thursday night sees the start of the 2024 NFL season as the Kansas City Chiefs start the quest for a three-peat as they play host to the Baltimore Ravens.
The very best college football players are the ones who go on to play in the NFL and the talent difference is clear. So why are so many of us so awestruck by the college game on fall Saturdays?
"Ah, the pomp and pageantry of college football" as Keith Jackson used to put it.
Yet the Florida State football team has voted to shut down one of those special college football traditions at home games this year.
Florida State's Tomahawk Chop
If you've watched a Florida State game ever you've certainly heard the Tomahawk Chop.
I'm not here to argue its authenticity or the sort, I'm here to discuss what Florida State's team has asked change in-game at Doak Campbell Stadium this year.
Instead of the fans joining in unison for a truly powerful group moment on third downs this year, the team has instead asked for music to be piped into the stadium for those big plays.
Listen, Notre Dame's old "key play" thing on third down for years didn't make for the loudest of college football environments but certainly was unique. That might still be honored during key third downs at Notre Dame Stadium these days but the focus of the crowd goes to the piped in music. It's louder which I'm sure the team appreciates.
In Florida State's case, when there is a third down and you have 79,560 fans doing the chop in unison with the band, I don't know how you make a better environment. You have the mixture of loud, intimidating, and a fired up home crowd behind you without the need for piped in music.
The Florida State team asking to remove the tradition on third down to instead play that piped in music on third down this year was a choice of its own but feels like a bad swing and miss from here.
What Would Other Programs Dropped Traditions Be?
Realignment in college football since the end of the SWC has been ending historic rivalries. That doesn't appear to be slowing down as we're all certain more conference movement is still to come.
Would Notre Dame players ever drop the idea of tapping the "Play Like A Champion Today Sign" before they walked out of the tunnel and onto the Notre Dame Stadium field?
Would the USC band ever stop playing that seemingly one song the well-educated band plays during any big play home or away?
Would Michigan ever run out for a home game and not have the "GO BLUE" banner up for the team to run under?
Would Virginia Tech players ever decide that it was time for something else besides Enter Sandman upon entry to Lane Stadium?
Would Miami (FL) ever go away from running out through the smoke in front of their dozens of home fans at Hard Rock Stadium? (Sidenote - Hi, Al Golden)
Would Wisconsin ever decide to to try a different song than Jump Around before the fourth quarter?
There are dozens more but I think you get the point. I know the Tomahawk Chop is still there at other parts of the game for Florida State but deciding to move away from it at the specific moments of the game Florida State has decided to is certainly a choice.
And one I sure as heck wouldn't make.
