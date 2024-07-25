Former Notre Dame All-American Inks Massive Contract Extension
What a run it has been for former Notre Dame football All-American Julian Love.
Since being drafted by the New York Giants with the 108th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Love has more than just held on in the NFL.
Love has thrived.
This past season saw Julian Love earn his first Pro Bowl appearance and on Wednesday, Love was rewardedly handsomely by the Seahawks.
Julian Love's New Deal with Seahawks
Julian Love and the Seattle Seahawks agreed on Wednesday to a three-year contract extension worth $36 million.
Love was entering the second year of his original two-year deal with the Seahawks that he signed following the 2022 NFL season. He was set to average roughly $6 million for 2023 and 2024 - instead Love is now set to earn $36 million over the next three years.
Love earned the deal as he led the Seahawks in interceptions last year (4) and was second on the team in tackles (183).
Love's $8.09 million dollar cap hit in 2024 currently sits as the 10th most for any NFL safety entering the season.
Julian Love Named Among NFL's Top 100 Players
Earlier this week it wasn't a contract that Julian Love received but instead it was admiration from his NFL colleagues.
For the first time in his now five-year NFL career, Love was voted onto the NFL's Top-100 list as he debuted at No. 95.
For those who watched him at Notre Dame, Julian Love falling to the New York Giants in the fourth round of 2019 NFL draft felt like a mistake.
A handful of years and tens of millions of dollars in earnings later, that feeling certainly appears to be validated.
