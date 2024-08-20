Former Notre Dame Captain Mike Goolsby On 2024 Irish Season
Goolsby called into Saturday night show to break down all he's seen from camp
Former Notre Dame captain and leading tackler Mike Goolsby stopped by last Saturday night's call-in show to share his thoughts about what he's seen from Notre Dame's fall camp so far.
Like everyone else in the Irish ecosystem, Mike is processing through the offensive line concerns trying to find the most productive lineup.
The big question seems to be does Notre Dame go with more experience but less raw talent vs Texas A&M or less experience but more talent in this spot? This decision could dictate the direction and feel of the season from Game 1.
Does Notre Dame have difference-making wide receivers in 2024?
Aside from the offensive line situation, the wide receiver group is another one to keep a close eye on this fall. Certainly, the group is much deeper than last year in terms of a rotation. But how effective can and will they be?
Mike discusses the likelihood that Notre Dame has players in this group that can get behind defenses with speed, something the Irish have lacked from their wide receiving corps for some time now.
One thing is for certain, answers to many questions that have been asked all summer are about to reveal themselves as Notre Dame's Week 1 blockbuster game with Texas A&M quickly approaches.
