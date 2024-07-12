Former Notre Dame Megastar Sinks Hole-in-One; Wins Boat
Nobody can argue against the athleticism of 1987 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown.
The former Notre Dame football and Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders megastar was one of the best to ever play the game, college or professionally.
Yet his most impressive athletic achievement not even have even taken place on a football field.
Brown is participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe this weekend and on Friday, pulled off a golfer's dream - making a hole in one.
For making the first ace of the tournament, Brown won a $200,000 Mastercraft boat.
Perhaps the craziest part of all of this is that it isn't even Brown's first or second career hole-in-one. It's at least his third, having already aced holes at Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass.
Not bad for it being his second sport.