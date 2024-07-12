Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Megastar Sinks Hole-in-One; Wins Boat

It actually wasn't the first or second ace for the 1987 Heisman Trophy winner

Aug 6, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; Tim Brown arrives on the red carpet during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hallof Fame Stadium.
Aug 6, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; Tim Brown arrives on the red carpet during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hallof Fame Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nobody can argue against the athleticism of 1987 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown.


The former Notre Dame football and Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders megastar was one of the best to ever play the game, college or professionally. 

Yet his most impressive athletic achievement not even have even taken place on a football field.

Brown is participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe this weekend and on Friday, pulled off a golfer's dream - making a hole in one.

For making the first ace of the tournament, Brown won a $200,000 Mastercraft boat. 


Perhaps the craziest part of all of this is that it isn't even Brown's first or second career hole-in-one.  It's at least his third, having already aced holes at Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass.

Not bad for it being his second sport.   

