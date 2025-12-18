Heisman Voter Mark Ingram Trolled Diego Pavia Over His ‘F All the Voters’ Post
Diego Pavia rubbed several people the wrong way with his actions after finishing second in the Heisman trophy race to Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Vanderbilt quarterback received 189 first-place votes while Mendoza garnered 643 first-place votes to ultimately win the most prestigious award in college football.
After the ceremony, Pavia posted "F—ALL THE VOTERS” on his Instagram story in response to finishing in second place. He was also seen partying with someone holding a sign that said “F--- Indiana.”
Former NFL Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram, who won the Heisman trophy himself in 2009 while playing for Alabama, is now a Heisman voter. Ingram shared his thoughts on Pavia’s message, saying on The Triple Option podcast, “Yeah, he effed me, and that’s fine. Because guess what? My trophy’s sitting right there so I don’t give a damn who you f---.”
“Instead of giving the love to somebody that’s ungrateful for the opportunity to go to the Heisman, I just want to go back to what you said [Rob] Stone,” Ingram also said. “Fernando Mendoza, an amazing year and an amazing speech. You could see the gratefulness you could see the humility, the gratitude to be there. He paid homage to his mother, he paid homage to his teammates, the speech was very articulate, very heartwarming. It was good to see someone of high character win that award because not only is the Heisman trophy about elite athletic ability, it’s also about being an elite human being and I think the right guy won the trophy.”
Pavia has since apologized for being “disrespectful,” but Ingram isn’t buying that the apology came from him.
“That wasn’t his apology. Some PR team came in,” Ingram said. “He told us how he felt. He said, ‘F— all the voters. He told us how he felt in the video at the club, “F--- Indiana.’ That’s a straight shot at Mendoza. Be humble, be grateful in defeat. Congratulate the people who earned it. ... That’s not the way you present yourself or your university or your family.”
Ingram is certainly not the only Heisman voter that has weighed in on Pavia’s post and actions after finishing as the runner-up. ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis said Pavia’s behavior made him regret his Heisman vote. Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread, who voted for Mendoza, called out Pavia’s post saying in part, “It was a punk move.”