Former Notre Dame Players Find New NFL Homes

Former Notre Dame stars Will Fuller, Kyle Rudolph and Nick Martin all found new NFL homes yesterday

The NFL free agency frenzy has begun and four former Notre Dame stars have found new homes.

Former Notre Dame All-American wide receiver Will Fuller signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The deal will earn Fuller over $10 million for the season, and he gets to pair with young Dolphin quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

When healthy Fuller is one of the most explosive wideouts in the league. Fuller set career highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (879), yards per catch (16.6) and touchdowns (8) during the 2020 season.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph announced his decision to sign a free agent contract with the New York Giants. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the deal was for two years at around $14 million.

Rudolph was a second round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings back in 2010, and he spent the next 10 seasons with the Vikings. The former Irish star made two pro bowls during his Vikings career. He caught 453 passes for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that center Nick Martin was going to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. Martin, a three-year starter for the Irish and a second round draft pick of the Houston Texans, was cut by the Texans this offseason. He will replace Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the week.

Speaking of the Raiders, former Irish running back Theo Riddick re-signed with the Raiders.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter