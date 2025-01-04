Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Star Emerges as Candidate for Chicago Bears Head Coach

The Chicago Bears are working to replace head coach Matt Eberflus, who they fired the day after Thanksgiving

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver against the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC Wild Card at NRG Stadium.
Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver against the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC Wild Card at NRG Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears are working to replace head coach Matt Eberflus, who they fired after a string of embarrassing losses the day after Thanksgiving. Although the hottest name on the NFL head coaching market has been Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, one report is linking the Bears to a former Notre Dame defensive standout.

According to Dianna Rissini of The Athletic, the Bears are "gearing up their head coaching search" but that general manager Ryan Poles has been doing serious homework especially on former Notre Dame defensive standout Anthony Weaver.

Weaver starred on Notre Dame's defensive line before developing into a second round NFL draft pick in 2002. Weaver was selected by the Baltimore Ravens and spent seven seasons in the league, which included a stop with the Houston Texans.

Weaver made the move to coaching in 2010, starting his career as a graduate assistant at the Univeristy of Florida. He made the move to the NFL in 2012 as a defensive line assistant for the New York Jets and has had stops with the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Ravens, Texans, and now Miami Dolphins since.

Currently, Weaver is the Dolphins defensive coordinator, a position he took over this year after being an assistant head coach on John Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore.

The Dolphins are 8-8 and still alive in the chase for an AFC playoff spot entering the final weekend of the NFL regular season.

More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

ESPN Computer Model Projects Orange Bowl Winner for Notre Dame vs. Penn State Showdown

Notre Dame loses tight end for year in defeat of Georgia

Notre Dame Outslugs Georgia to Record Biggest Win in 31 Years

Notre Dame's Special Teams Shine in Dominant Victory Over Georgia in Sugar Bowl

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football