Former Notre Dame Star Emerges as Candidate for Chicago Bears Head Coach
The Chicago Bears are working to replace head coach Matt Eberflus, who they fired after a string of embarrassing losses the day after Thanksgiving. Although the hottest name on the NFL head coaching market has been Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, one report is linking the Bears to a former Notre Dame defensive standout.
According to Dianna Rissini of The Athletic, the Bears are "gearing up their head coaching search" but that general manager Ryan Poles has been doing serious homework especially on former Notre Dame defensive standout Anthony Weaver.
Weaver starred on Notre Dame's defensive line before developing into a second round NFL draft pick in 2002. Weaver was selected by the Baltimore Ravens and spent seven seasons in the league, which included a stop with the Houston Texans.
Weaver made the move to coaching in 2010, starting his career as a graduate assistant at the Univeristy of Florida. He made the move to the NFL in 2012 as a defensive line assistant for the New York Jets and has had stops with the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Ravens, Texans, and now Miami Dolphins since.
Currently, Weaver is the Dolphins defensive coordinator, a position he took over this year after being an assistant head coach on John Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore.
The Dolphins are 8-8 and still alive in the chase for an AFC playoff spot entering the final weekend of the NFL regular season.