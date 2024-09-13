Former Notre Dame Standout Dominates in First NFL Game
In a shock to nobody, Joe Alt played great in his first NFL game
Jim Harbaugh loves offensive line play. He values it dearly. More than most I'd argue. And as such, it came as a shock to nobody when the Chargers selected Notre Dame standout offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth pick in the latest NFL draft.
Alt entered the year with high expectations and talk of him being a "generational talent", adding to Notre Dame's long line of impressive recent NFL offensive line dominators such as Quentin Nelson, who gets similar praise from the guard position.
Alt lived up to the hype Week1 winning battles all night against top-tier defenders such as Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins of the Raiders.
Who will be next in Notre Dame's impressive line of talent?
Notre Dame's young offensive line is struggling to find its footing after a tough outing against Northern Illinois. Despite these struggles, there is big-time talent in this group. And the more they play together the more it'll show and this line will grow.
Knapp, Pendelton, Craig, Shrauth, Wagner, Lambert, and Jagusah will eventually be praised for how solid of a group they are. It just takes time.
The one thing no Notre Dame fan wants to hear but that rings true for offensive line play more than any other group on the gridiron.
There will be better days for this group for certain. As for now, the goal is simply to improve each game.
NFL Draft: Top Notre Dame 2025 NFL Prospects On Offense
